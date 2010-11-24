Impaired driving is one of America’s deadliest crimes. In 2009, 10,839 people died nationwide in highway crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver, 32 percent of all motor vehicle crash fatalities. In Illinois in 2009, 319 people lost their lives in impaired driving crashes, 35 percent of the fatalities on Illinois roads last year.

That is why the City of Alton announced today they will be joining Governor Pat Quinn and hundreds of other communities throughout Illinois in proclaiming December Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month.

“Alton is committed to preventing death and injury by stopping impaired driving,” said Mayor Tom Hoechst.



“Everyone has a responsibility to drive sober and a right to drive on roadways free of impaired drivers,” Hoechst continued. “We all play a vital role in preventing impaired driving and we can all help by sending a strong message to family and friends that impaired driving is not acceptable.”

