ALTON - The City of Alton and Republic Services are partnering on a bulk/large item drop-off day in Alton. This event allows residents to dispose of large items at no charge.

The drop-off drive will be from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 12, 2021. This event will take place at 1 Henry Street, the former Old Great Central Lumber Company across from the Farmer’s Market. Items that will be accepted include mattresses, furniture, bulky items that don’t fit in your trash cart, and carpet (cut into 4-ft lengths).

There will also be an E-Waste recycling drive, provided on-site. Residents may bring electronics such as Old CRT, projection, console televisions, and CRT computer monitors for recycling.

Items that will NOT be accepted include, but not limited to, appliances, concrete, shingles, construction debris, loose trash, trash in bags and cardboard boxes, tires, and other household hazardous materials.

This event is open to Alton residents only. Participants must present a valid proof of address. Only one trip per address is allowed. No trailers, stake-bed trucks, or box trucks are permitted. Waste must be below the top of the truck for standard pickup trucks.

“I am excited for the citizens of Alton to be able to dispose of large bulky items," Alton Mayor David Goins said. "This is a great opportunity for our citizens to be able to dispose of their large, bulky items free of charge and also hopefully reduce the illegal dumping that occurs in our city on a regular basis. I want to thank Republic Services and Probationary Alton Clean Up Program (P.A.C.U.P) Department supervisor Thom DeGrand for their efforts in organizing this important event for the citizens of Alton.”

Any questions should be directed to the Alton Public Works Department at (618) 463-3579.

