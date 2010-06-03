On Friday, July 2, 2010, Alton’s Riverfront will come alive with a myriad of festivities, from 5:00 pm to midnight. There will be concerts, fireworks, concessions, and blow-up units for kids to climb on throughout the night. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to the Riverfront and get ready to relax and enjoy a night of fun with family and friends.

Local business owners, Tom Long and Vern Van Hoy, will present a free concert event for the community before and after the fireworks show at the Alton Riverfront Amphitheater. A local band, Back in the Saddle, will take the stage at 6:00 pm. The band has performed at an Alton Block Party and several establishments in the community, including Branson and the Edward Jones Dome. Back in the Saddle brings a variety of music from such artists as “Lynrd Skynrd, Merle Haggard, Dwight Yocum, Dion, ZZ Top, Alabama, Queen, Brooks and Dunn, and decades of musical influence from the music of the 50's through to the hot tunes of today.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The City of Alton will present their annual fireworks show, scheduled to begin at approximately 9:15 pm. The fireworks show is being sponsored in part by the City of Alton, the Village of Godfrey, Dave Mungenast Alton Toyota Scion, Colman’s Country Campers, Nature’s Second Chance Hauling, Nautilus Fitness Center, and St. Anthony’s Health Center.

After the fireworks show, a second free concert will begin with the band, Pepperland. Waiting for the Beatles has been an international past time for 40 years, making it the longest held breath in pop music history. Pepperland's purpose is to be your good guru's guide through the surreal songbook of John, Paul, George and Ringo with an off beat, updated twist. Pepperland looks to tune in and turn on the post sixties generations who didn't hear the initial gong but still feel the vibration. While others have sought to look, act and sound like their notable namesakes, Pepperland has collectively decided to maintain a sound and identity of their own, all the while recreating the magical mixture of spirit that defined a generation of laughing free men.

Sponsors for the two concerts include Dave Mungenast Alton Toyota Scion, Robert Chick Fritz Inc., Colman’s Country Campers, Nature’s Second Chance Hauling, Nautilus Fitness Center, Triple Jam Productions, The Telegraph, and WBGZ. Proceeds from the concert concessions will be given back to the local community to fund the Alton High School Marching 100 and the Alton Athletic Association.

For more information, contact Kimberly Cruz at lvhfoundation@yahoo.com or visit the Amphitheater’s website at http://www.riverfrontamphitheater.com.

More like this:

Related Video: