ALTON - The highly contested Alton mayor race has been decided and the winner is David Goins by a 2,021 to 1,625 margin.

Goins said it was a definite "team effort," in his win over Walker.

"We ran an above-board, clean campaign," he said. "We stuck with that through the campaign and it paid off. It has been such a journey. I am looking forward to a bright future and being the new mayor of Alton. I thought it was interesting I won with 2,021 votes in 2021."

Mayor Walker thanked all those who voted for him and his department heads and various staff for their efforts and accomplishments over his eight years in office.

"I think we put the city on both a regional and national platform during my administration," he said. "We have a lot to be proud of over the past eight years."

Walker also mentioned he felt his group responded in strong fashion to the various floods and the COVID-19 Pandemic during his eight-year tenure and said much is now in place in Alton for a bright future.

In the City Clerk's race, the votes were as follows: Cheryl L. Ingle (1,189 votes), Steven Kimbrough Sr. (1,063 votes), Daniel P. Herkert (767 votes), and Lori Bockholdt (421 votes).

Cameo C. Holland was uncontested in the treasurer's race and won with 2,789 votes.

Contested Aldermen results are as follows:

Ward 2 - Carolyn MaCafee (344 votes) and Steve Potter (321 votes).

Ward 3: Raymond C. Strebel (793 votes), Michael R. Drake (122 votes), Robert Wayne Harris (104 votes), Ayron Dewayne Womack (76 votes).

Ward 4 - Rosetta "Rose" Brown (258 votes) and Tammy Smith (195 votes).

Ward 5 - Charles Brake (221 votes), Michael Batchelor (148 votes) and Brian P. Bergin (53 votes).

Ward 7 - Nate Keener (225 votes) and Patricia L. (Patty) Ford (142 votes).

Uncontested for alderman positions were Brian M. Campbell in Ward 1 (483 votes), Stephanie J. Elliott in Ward 6 (484 votes).

