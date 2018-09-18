ALTON - The City of Alton is continuing beautification efforts and park updates throughout the city with new sidewalks and backboards coming to Killion Park at Salu.

Mayor Brant Walker said the parks and green space in the city are essential for bringing people together and creating a community environment.

“I firmly believe that clean, safe places for our kids to play and turn our neighborhoods around, are in our parks,” Mayor Walker said. “We’ve focused on every single park in this city and get them in better condition and we’re continuing to do that.”

The green space and parks are key components for improving the quality of life and bringing the community together.

“Parks are like the lungs of the city,” Mayor Walker added. “You see parents out here barbecuing, family gatherings, parents playing with their children. It’s a wonderful free space where you can spend time with your family and bring the community together.”

