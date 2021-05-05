ALTON - The City Of Alton has captured footage of multiple individuals dumping in certain areas and has a crusade on to stop the action.

One of the latest video photos came from the Gesche Street area in Alton. The license plate number of the most recently released photo from video is Illinois license plate 2934170. If you know the people involved in the photo or if you witness illegal dumping or littering on our city streets, please contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505.

City video cameras are now in place on Gesche and another in the Fourth Ward and other popular illegal dumping areas. The City of Alton wanted to make it a point to residents video cameras are in position to capture their criminal action.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said he hopes the new Goins administration will continue this effort to stop dumping in remote areas of the city.

“We have several problem areas throughout the city and we have had frequent or habitual problems with dumping,” Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart said. “It seems like every other day we are picking up trash debris and furniture at different locations. This takes us away from fixing streets, keeping the parks looking nice and mowing grass, along with our other duties. We have confiscated some vehicles and made some arrests in regard to dumping.

“We want to make the city a better place to live and these actions have to be stopped. We have Republic Waste negotiated for citizens to dump and have large trash pickups. Much of the dumping occurs in low traffic areas where people can get away with it, throwing the trash on a ravine. It is a problem picking it up because it may go down 50 feet. Sometimes because of the difficulty, it takes hours to pick these things up. We have much more important things to do than this. This is disgusting and the people have no consideration for this community.”

More like this:

Related Video: