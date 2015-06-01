City of Alton announces temporary street closures Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The City of Alton’s Department of Public Works announced the following temporary street closures today: Broadway between Market and Piasa Streets beginning June 2, 2015 Illinois American Water will begin work on June 1, 2015 with their contractors to repair the damage from the recent water main breaks on Broadway between Alby and Piasa Streets. The extent of repairs is not yet fully known, so the repairs are going to be compartmentalized by city block to reduce the impact on business and traffic. Illinois American Water, its contractors, and the Alton Public Works Department are working with IDOT to coordinate signage detouring eastbound traffic away from the affected area. Central Avenue between 5th and 6th Streets on June 1 and June 2, 2015 Illinois American Water and its contractors will be saw-cutting a portion of Central Avenue in preparation to install a fire suppression water line for the redevelopment of the old St. Patrick’s school on June 1 and June 2, 2015 . Traffic flow will be controlled by flaggers and may be reduced to one lane at times. Article continues after sponsor message Central Avenue between 5th and 6th Streets on June 3, 2015 The section of Central Avenue between 5th and 6th Streets will be closed to traffic on June 3, 2015 to facilitate installation of the new fire suppression water line for the redevelopment of the old St. Patrick’s School. 5th Street between Cherry Street and Central Avenue on June 5, 2015 The section of 5th Street between Cherry Street and Central Avenue will be closed to traffic on June 5, 2015 to complete the installation of the new fire suppression water line for the redevelopment of the old St. Patrick’s School. The City of Alton Department of Public Works notes that citizens should seek alternate routes during these street closures and asks that drivers obey all posted detour signs. For additional information, please contact Public Works Director Bob Barnhart at 618-463-3530. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip