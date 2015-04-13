ALTON – Alton Mayor Brant Walker today announced another major concert event at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater for the 2015 season.

“In the coming weeks, we will begin sharing all the exciting events taking place at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater in 2015,” said Mayor Walker. “Last month, we announced the wonderfully talented Alison Kraus & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas will be performing on Saturday, June 13, 2015, to benefit Senior Services Plus. Today, it is my pleasure to announce country legend Dwight Yoakam will be performing on Friday, July 10, 2015 with local fan favorite the Glendale Riders as the opening act.”

With every online order for Dwight Yoakam show tickets, fans will receive one standard physical copy of his new album “Second Hand Heart,” in stores on April 14. Ticket purchasers will receive instructions via email on how to redeem their album within 10-14 business days after their order.



In addition, fans can purchase a special Dwight Yoakam VIP Experience ticket for the July 10 show. This ticket will include a reserved seat in the first five rows of the VIP area, reserved parking, and access to the VIP tent with private concession booth. It also includes a meet and greet with Dwight Yoakam, a signed souvenir, and photo opportunity. Each online order for the VIP Experience includes a copy of Dwight’s new album as well. Fans should visit the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater website for details on the VIP Experience ticket.



Concerts announced to date:



Saturday, June 13, 2015

Feed the Need Concert: Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas

With special guest The Harman Family Bluegrass Band

* Funds raised from this event allow Senior S

ervices Plus to deliver hot, nutritious meals to over 700 homebound seniors throughout Madison and St. Clair counties each day.



Friday, July 10, 2015

Dwight Yoakam

With special guest The Glendale Riders (additional special guest to be announced)

Tickets are available through http://www.libertybankamphitheater.com/, Metrotix, The Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, The Fox Theatre (St. Louis, MO), or charge by phone at 314-534-1111. All shows rain or shine. No refunds or exchanges.



Major Support for the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater Summer Events comes from Liberty Bank, Coors-Fitz Distributing, Argosy Casinos, 7-UP, The Bank of Edwardsville, Simmons Hanley Conroy, Alton Marina, Clark Properties, Ameren Illinois, Arrow Signs and Outdoor Advertising and CNB Bank & Trust.



“The live music and the other family friendly events we are offer at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater help improve our quality of life. Our sponsors underwrite a significant portion of each show and without them we could not afford to host these national acts. We are grateful for their investment in an improved quality of life in Alton” Mayor Walker said.



About the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater

The Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater sits on the banks of the Mississippi River with the Clark Bridge as a backdrop. Located only 25 minutes from downtown St. Louis, 35 minutes from St. Charles and 12 minutes to I-255, it is convenient to surrounding shops, restaurants and nightlife with ample parking for events.

The Amphitheater is a 4,000 capacity venue. It is owned by The City of Alton, maintained by the Alton Parks and Recreation Department, operated by the Alton Convention and Visitors Bureau and administered by the Alton Amphitheater Commission. Visit http://www.libertybankamphitheater.com/ for full details.

