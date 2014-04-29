April 29, 2014 (Alton, IL) – Alton Mayor Brant Walker today announced four city-sponsored concert events that will take place this summer in the newly-renamed Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater.

“We have a fantastic outdoor space that offers concert goers everything they’re looking for: talented national acts, affordable pricing, and a beautiful facility that puts each ticket holder close to the stage,” said Mayor Walker.

The Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater sits on the banks of the Mississippi River with the Clark Bridge as a backdrop. Located only 25 minutes from downtown St. Louis and 35 minutes from St. Charles, it is convenient to surrounding shops, restaurants and nightlife while providing ample parking for events.

The summer concert series kicks off on June 7 with country music star John Michael Montgomery, best known for hits like “Life’s a Dance,” “I Can Love You Like That,” and “I Swear.” Local band The Harman’s Family Band will open the show. Funds raised will support Senior Services and the Meals on Wheels program, which delivers hot, nutritious meals to seniors through Madison and St. Clair counties.

On July 2, the amphitheater will welcome the Under the Sun Tour featuring Smash Mouth, Uncle Kracker, Sugar Ray, and Sister Hazel.

On July 3, the City of Alton will host a Fireworks Viewing Party featuring regional bands Leslie Craig & The Hellbenders, Tyler Fillmore Band, and Nashvegas. The evening will culminate in a sparkling display of patriotic fireworks.

“We want the people of Alton and surrounding areas to take advantage of the Liberty Bank Alton

Amphitheater to relax, listen to music and enjoy America’s birthday at an affordable price,” explained Mayor Walker.

Country music legend Kenny Rogers will be the final performer of the series, taking the stage on September 6. Rogers has had 120 hit singles across several music genres, has sold 130 million records worldwide, and is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Ticket prices begin at $10 for the Fireworks Viewing party and are available through

www.libertybankamphitheater.com, Metrotix, The Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, The Fox Theatre (St. Louis, MO), or charge by phone at 314-534-1111. All shows rain or shine. No refunds or exchanges.



New Sponsorship

In addition to announcing upcoming concerts, the City of Alton also announced a new title sponsor and logo for the amphitheater.

“Liberty Bank has been a great supporter of the amphitheater project and we are happy to announce that they have committed to being our title sponsor for the next three years,” announced Mayor Walker.

Additional support for the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater comes from The City of Alton, Coors-Fitz Distributing, Argosy Casinos, Dr. Pepper, Bank of Edwardsville, Simmons Law Firm, Alton Marina, Allied Waste, Illinois American Water, Roberts Ford, Nautilus Fitness Center, Traube Awning, Dr. John Lindsay, Alton Memorial Hospital, and Atlantis Pools.

“The support of our sponsors has allowed us to keep ticket prices affordable so more people can enjoy what we have to offer,” Mayor Walker said.

New Food and Beverage Vendor

“We are pleased to partner with Illinois-based Pit Stop Concessions, LLC to handle all food and beverage this summer. They will offer delicious food items, soft drinks, water and beer at the amphitheater,” said Mayor Walker.



About the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater

The Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater is a 4,100 capacity venue located on the banks of the Mississippi River in Alton, IL’s Riverfront Park. It is owned by The City of Alton and is maintained by the Parks and Recreation Department. It is administered by the Alton Amphitheater Commission and operated by the Alton Convention and Visitors Bureau. Visit http://www.libertybankamphitheater.com/ for full details.



