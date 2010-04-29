On Saturday, April 24th, the Alton Public Works Department and Alton Treasurer’s Office held their annual animal clinic at the Public Works Building.  The Animal Clinic provided pet owners with an opportunity to have their pets vaccinated against rabies and get required animal tags from the City and Madison County. 

According to the Alton Treasurer’s Office, 78 rabies vaccinations occurred and 70 City animal tags were sold.  Nancy Keehner, of the Alton Treasurer Office, said, “the Animal Clinic drew from Alton and the surrounding area.  There was a constant stream of people waiting to have their pets vaccinated.”

Owners of dogs and cats are required to get a pet permit annually for each animal by June 1st.  The permits can be purchased at the Alton Treasurer’s Office for $5.00 if the animal is spayed or neutered or for $10.00 if the animal is not spayed or neutered.  Proof that the animal has a current rabies inoculation must be shown when purchasing an Alton animal tag.

The City of Alton Animal Clinic is held annually in the spring.

