ST. LOUIS — City Museum, which normally draws 800,000 visitors a year, most of them in April and May, has yet to decide its reopen date. Guests will, however, have the chance to drive through the parking lot on Saturday, May 9, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for curbside service at The Cabin Inn. It will be called the #CMPopInn.

Managers and essential personnel will be masked, gloved, and present at the Cabin Inn to sell food, booze, not-booze, and art and activity kits to members of CM’s large extended family.

CM General Manager Rick Erwin, himself a claustrophobic parent in Webster Groves, devised the plan as a last resort before boxing up his kids and mailing them to California. “This will either be the first of several Mischief Weekends or the last, depending on whether we screw it up or people like it,” Erwin said.

Kids will enjoy marveling at Monstro and the occasional silly surprise as they wait in the family vehicle for their pizza, slushies, and activity kits. Parents and other clever adults will enjoy a lunchtime adventure they don’t have to plan and frozen beverages with alcohol in them.

To place an order, visit CityMuseum.org/PopInn beginning the morning of Thursday, May 7. All orders must be placed in advance. Additional items may be available, inventory permitting, upon arrival. To pick up an order, enter the City Museum parking lot in your vehicle from 16th street in Downtown St. Louis – CM crews will mark off a clear path and make it easy to get in and out of the lot. Guests are to stay in their cars. Downtown residents and workers are welcome to pick up orders by foot, but social distancing is required and masks are encouraged.

$1 from every item sold will benefit the Gateway Resilience Fund, which provides short-term monetary relief to hospitality, entertainment and retail employees in the St. Louis area. And, every order will include a surprise, limited edition sticker while supplies last.

Here is the official menu:

Food

Article continues after sponsor message

16” Cheese Pizza - $16

16” Pepperoni Pizza - $18

16” Barbecue Chicken Pizza - $20

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Kids Slushie in a Twisted Half-Yard 24 oz. Souvenir Cup - $10

(Choose from Strawberry or Blue Raspberry upon arrival)

Alcoholic Beverages

Boozie Slushie** in a 24 oz. Classic Souvenir Cup - $15

(Choose from Strawberry Daquiri or Bourbon Apple Slushie upon arrival)

4-Pack of 4 Hands City Museum Pilsner - $12

City Museum Activity Kits - $16 Each

Choose one:

Coloring Book, Colored Pencils

Slime, Rainbow Clay

Snowflake Book, Paper

Rainbow Pocket Journal, 10-Color Pen

City Museum Puzzle

City Museum is located at 750 N 16th Street, St. Louis, Missouri, 63103.

General Information: (314) 231-2489 or Info@CityMuseum.org

** While CM is temporarily allowed to sell sealed cocktails, you are absolutely NOT temporarily allowed to drink them while driving. Please drink responsibly — and wash your hands!



More like this: