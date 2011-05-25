City Hall Closure and Trash Pickup Schedule for Memorial Day
May 25, 2011 1:14 PM
May 25, 2011 – Alton City Hall will be closed on Monday, May 30th, in observance of Memorial Day.
In addition, Allied Waste will also be observing this holiday. Trash pickups will be moved to the following day.
Any questions on this matter should be sent to the Mayor’s Office at 463-3500, Extension 3.