EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville has been awarded a $21.24 million federal grant to undertake the Goshen Road & Liberty Trail Multimodal Transportation project, Mayor Art Risavy announced Wednesday, June 26. This project will transform the Edwardsville area’s growing southeastern corridor with road improvements and much-sought safety, environmental and connectivity enhancements.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the City as one of Illinois’ recipients of the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant funding. “This is a significant federal grant for Edwardsville, allowing us to set in motion this long-sought and impactful project in our southeastern corridor,” Mayor Art Risavy said. “We are thrilled and grateful to everyone who shared our vision for how transformative these improvements will be.

"We cannot overstate the importance of the support and guidance provided by our congressional and legislative officials, as well as numerous state, local and business partners. I’d like to specifically express our gratitude to U.S. Sens. Richard Durbin and Tammy Duckworth; U.S. Reps. Nikki Budzinski, Mike Bost and Mary Miller; Illinois Sens. Erica Harriss and Jason Plummer; and Illinois Reps. Charlie Meier and Katie Stuart; and Edwardsville Township Supervisor Kevin Hall and Pin Oak Township officials Robert Helms, Seth Joy, Jay Kohlmiller and Kathy Long.”

With this project, the City will launch a series of infrastructure improvements that will provide safety, connectivity and environmental enhancements along Goshen Road and surrounding areas.

Among the planned improvements are:

Article continues after sponsor message

Reconstruction of 1 mile of Goshen Road spanning the distance between the Edwardsville YMCA Meyer Center, 7348 Goshen Road, and the Sports Park Drive entrance to Plummer Family Park. The work will include green medians.

The addition of the Liberty Trail, a 2.5-mile shared use path along the north side of Goshen Road from Old Troy Road to Plummer Family Park, including solar rapid flashing beacons.

Reconstruction of approximately 0.3 miles of Old Troy Road from Goshen Road to Madison County Transit’s Goshen Trail and the addition of a shared use path connecting Goshen Road and Goshen Trail.

The installation of roundabouts with clearly marked pedestrian crossings at three Goshen Road intersections – at Gerber Road, District Drive and Ridge View Road. Roundabouts have long been shown to increase safety for pedestrians and drivers and provide efficiencies in terms of reduced emissions and lower maintenance costs.

Electric vehicle charging stations at Plummer Family Park and bicycle parking along the shared use path.

Stream bank stabilization at the Goshen Road culverts. The Goshen Road & Liberty Trail project has been a priority for City officials, particularly amid steady residential, public and commercial growth in Edwardsville’s southeastern section and along the I-55 corridor. The improvements will enhance access for public safety providers throughout the area, as well as drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

This was the City’s third attempt to win federal RAISE funding, which helps communities complete critical transportation infrastructure projects. The effort was led by City Engineer Ryan Zwijack and Economic and Community Development Coordinator James Arnold, working with the engineering firm Oates Associates.

More like this: