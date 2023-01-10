EDWARDSVILLE – The City is seeking participation in an online survey as part of an ongoing effort to engage the public on the topic of race relations in Edwardsville. The 2023 Race Relations and Equality Survey is available now through Friday, February 17, on the City’s website at: cityofedwardsville.com/racerelations2023 The survey is anonymous and seeks input on participants’ experiences and observations about Edwardsville in regard to race relations and equality.

The survey is open to residents and non-residents, and is estimated to take five to 10 minutes: cityofedwardsville.com/racerelations2023 to complete. This is the second Race Relations and Equality Survey put forth by the City. Edwardsville’s Human Relations Committee, which works with City officials to ensure equal treatment and opportunities for everyone in Edwardsville, is overseeing the survey process.

The first such questionnaire was undertaken in 2020 as part of a wide-ranging effort initiated by the City to explore and solicit public input on race relations in Edwardsville. The process produced multiple directives, including re-establishing the City’s Human Relations Committee, and refining and repeating the Race Relations Equality Survey on a regular basis.

The initial survey elicited 426 submissions, but the Human Relations Committee members hope to see many more people participate this time.

“On behalf of the Human Relations Committee, I encourage all residents of Edwardsville to bring value to our City by participating and sharing this survey,” said Anya B. Covington, who serves as the chairperson of the nine-member committee. “Your voice, our city becomes a better community with every participant.”

The Human Relations Committee and City officials will evaluate the information to gauge race relations in Edwardsville and consider areas of concern. The results, in conjunction with the initial responses, also may serve as a measure of progress on the state of race relations in the City. A report based on the 2023 survey results will be made available to the public at a later date.

Learn more about the City’s Human Relations Committee at: cityofedwardsville.com/hrc

