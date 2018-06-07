EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville City Council voted to deny the removal of Casey Weeks from the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) and keep her as an active member of the commission during Tuesday night’s council meeting.

Mayor Hal Patton said Weeks’ contributions to the HPC have been significant but after being asked by boards and commissions member to examine attendance over the last fiscal year, it was found that Weeks’ attendance had been low due to her job with FEMA disaster relief.

“The concern there was that many of the meetings that occur, the investing public often has a proposal on the agenda for the evening and when those things come up and there’s a lack of a forum, those things get delayed,” Mayor Patton said.

Patton said the attendance required for the commissions was set at 70 percent and it was found that Weeks and another HPC member, who was a member of the military, was found to have an attendance below the required 70 percent.

“It has been a process,” Mayor Patton said. “I have always had my door open for members of HPC and their leadership anytime they have wanted to discuss this or any other aspects."

Weeks, along with other HPC members, addressed the council speaking on the impact and qualifications that she brings to the commission.

“I’m a historic preservation professional and I work with FEMA, I travel to get survivors of natural disasters federal funding,” Weeks said. “That is why I miss some meetings, now granted I have not missed the most meetings of all the commission members. I give a lot of input to that commission, I’ve been on it since 2011, I do not see a reason to remove me right now.”

Weeks added that she submitted a letter of resignation and requested to take a role as an associate member for one year but once it was decided that there would be some restructuring among the HPC and she wouldn’t be able to be an associate member she withdrew her resignation.

While acknowledging Weeks for her work with FEMA and the expertise that she brings to the commission, the council voted unanimously to deny the removal of Weeks from the HPC, examine the attendance rules and what role might be more appropriate for Weeks.

