EDWARDSVILLE - Marcus Kwasa was awarded a Certificate of Accommodation from the members of City Council during Tuesday night's council meeting.

Mayor Hal Patton presented the certificate which recognized the Edwardsville High School senior for exemplifying the importance of volunteer service and being a role model to other youths as well as adults through his suicide prevention and awareness campaign.

Kwasa said he felt that the subject of mental health is one that doesn't receive enough attention, especially among adolescents. By creating videos, posters and distributing bracelets with the suicide prevention hotline phone number, Kwasa is looking to help others who are suffering from depression, suicidal thoughts, drug use, bullying and relationship violence.

"Why do people have to suffer so much," Kwasa said. "One little kind thing can change a life. A teenager that is suffering through depression, contemplating suicide, one thing, someone says hello to them, how was your day, how are you doing, something as simple as that can stop anyone from taking their own life."

When first discussing campaign Kwasa said he expected it to be a small effort within the high school but was encouraged to expand to the middle schools, others schools throughout the county and to make it a year-long campaign.

"With mental health, it's not going to take just a month, I believe it needs to be year-round," Kwasa said. "It's not like flu season, mental health does not take a break and neither should we."

Kwasa said expanding the campaign outside of just the high school is crucial because of the simple fact that mental health issues can affect anyone at any time of their life.

"When I first started this campaign I thought mental health was just a teenager thing. I thought depression, suicide and anxiety just affected teenagers," Kwasa added. "When I truly began asking my coworkers, asking my parents, asking anybody, I realized mental health affects every single person. No matter who you are, it affects you in some way."

Mayor Patton said after hearing Kwasa talk at a Rotary Club meeting he was very impressed by his efforts and wanted to only recognize him but bring his message to the all of the council and the community.

"I commend Marcus Kwasa for his excellent achievement for his caring contributions to his school, our city and the county," Mayor Patton said.

