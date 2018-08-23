EDWARDSVILLE - Debbie Caulk was recognized during Tuesday's City Council meeting for her 39 years of service with the Historic Preservation Commission.

“We can not thank you enough," Mayor Hal Patton said. "I’ve been able to honor quite a few boards and commission members, but never one that has served for that much time."

Caulk said her parents instilled the importance of dedicating yourself to a worthy cause which for her was learning and sharing the history of Edwardsville.

Caulk said if it weren’t for the dedication of her parents and the support form her family she has accomplished all that she has.

“If you value or find value in my years of service, then all I ask of you is that you continue to value Edwardsville history,” she added. “Especially, it’s older and more vulnerable neighborhoods, then our citizens and visitors will pass that sign that says Edwardsville is the third oldest city in the state and they will say ‘I see it! Edwardsville is historic and it is thriving and it is the best of both world,” so I thank you very much.”

