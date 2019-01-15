EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton recognized the Public Works Department and the Street Department in particular for their tremendous efforts to keep the roads clear over the weekend during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Mayor Patton said their hard work to keep the roads clean of snow makes much more than work commutes safer, but allows for paramedics and first responders to report to citizens requiring medical assistance.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Edwardsville City Council approved a request for tourism funding Tuesday for the Edwardsville YMCA Tumbling and Trampoline Meet coming on Saturday, February 23, and Sunday, February 24.

The “Candy Classic” tumbling and trampoline competition attracts teams from across the Midwest as well as locally as participants demonstrate a wide range of skills in several events including floor and trampoline.

Council also approved a resolution authorizing a grant application for a maximum of $15,000 from the county. The grant application proposes converting to LED light fixtures at the Public Works M Street Facility, including the LED upgrade of all fixtures within the building through replacement or retrofitting.