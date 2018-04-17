EDWARDSVILLE - City Council members voted in favor of a liquor license for the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department at Winston Brown Recreation Complex on Schiller Avenue.

The license will allow for the sale of beer at the concession stand during the upcoming league softball season. Liquor licenses have been approved for the location in the past for tournaments, not for an entire season, so this will be treated as a test trial.

Brent Ward with parks and recreation said there are a couple reasons for the request, one being that concession sales are low and the cost of keeping the stand open is becoming less practical.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We hope to increase the profits, at least be able to break even and keep the concession stand open,” Ward said. “ Without this, without trying to do something, we’re not going to be able to keep it going.”

Another reason for the request for the license is to attract new teams in the area. Currently, multiple communities in the area have beer leagues and players are appearing to be drawn toward those leagues.

Some precautions will be put in place such as no hard liquor, everyone purchasing beer will be asked for identification, no high alcohol content beers will be sold, the beer won’t be allowed in the dugout or stands, and aluminum cans will be served rather than glass bottles.

“Everybody drinks already and we are unable to monitor it,” Ward added. “They hide it in the trunk, they buy a six pack and they chug it anyway. If we give a place to buy it, maybe they’ll buy one or two and drink it moderately rather than slam it and go and play.”

More like this: