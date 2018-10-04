EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville City Council approved a liquor license and tobacco license application for Schnuck Markets Inc. during Tuesday evening’s council meeting for their location at 2122 Troy Road, the former Shop-N-Save.

Schnuck Markets made an announcement a couple weeks ago that they would be acquiring 19 of the Shop-N-Save stores including the Edwardsville, Alton, East Alton and Wood River locations.

“We did get a call saying they do plan on keeping both stores open and taking care of the employees that are currently there,” Mayor Hal Patton said Tuesday. “They realize there is a strong customer base that has enjoyed Shop-N-Save for years. We’re certainly happy that the employees and the customer base will continue to be able to go to that store.”

