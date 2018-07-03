EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville City Council approved a resolution authorizing the Edwardsville Town Center Planned Unit Development (PUD) Plan Tuesday night at city hall.

The mixed-use PUD will consist of 78,796 square feet of retail space along with 184 market rate apartments within six buildings on a 17.54-acre parcel consisting of three lots within the Edwardsville Town Center Subdivision.

With 184 apartments, the development will consist of 139 two-bedroom units and 45 one-bedroom units with a total of 80 garaged parking spaces and 636 surface spaces which will surround the buildings.

Alderman SJ Morrison said the location at the former Madison Mutual site on 157 will allow easy access to the Madison County Transit trail making it only minutes away from the core of Downtown Edwardsville.

“I really think this is going to be a nice addition to our community,” Morrison said. “It’s unique. The fact that we’re going to have retail on the first floor and apartments above, it’s different and it’s the type of development we’re seeing more and more of elsewhere and I’m happy to see it here.”

