EDWARDSVILLE - City Council accepted, with regret, the resignation of Andrea Wetzel-Darbon from the Cool Cities Initiative Advisory Committee Tuesday night.

Mayor Hal Patton said she’ll be moving on to pursue starting a new business.

Article continues after sponsor message

“She’s been on the committee for eight years,” Mayor Patton said. “She has led a lot of the projects and motivated some of the younger high school students who have participated, she’s recruited a lot of them over the years. We have a lot to be thankful for with her initiatives.”

While with the Cool Cities Initiative Advisory Committee Wetzel-Darbon assisted in reducing the city's carbon footprint by promoting low emission forms of transportation and encourages the use of recycling, native plantings, water conservation and renewable forms of energy such as solar.

More like this: