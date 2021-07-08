ALTON - Mayor David Goins, and Planning and Development Director Greg Caffey, announced on Thursday that a Holiday Inn continues to move forward with plans to locate near the Amtrak Station in Alton. In a Riverbend Growth Association Zoom meeting, it also surfaced that Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers and Starbucks are also both coming to Alton.

Caffey said on Thursday morning terms are not completely finalized with Starbucks and Freddy's but confirmed the Holiday Inn project: “The national chain rumored to be Starbucks is likely to locate in Alton, but we are still in the finalization of terms. The expansion of Freddy’s coming to Alton is not official because of the company's purchase by a private equity firm. We hope to see it move forward. The Holiday Inn project is moving forward with financing in place.”

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers was recently purchased by private equity firm, Thompson Street Capital Partners. Freddy’s also has a location in Edwardsville.

It appears Starbucks would build where the old Shop ’N Save fuel station was once located along Homer Adams Parkway.

“Starbucks would be a huge hit for our community,” Caffey said. “People seem to view a community differently when they have a Starbucks. Obviously, all the development along Homer Adams Parkway is very positive.”

Caffey said when civil engineering for Starbucks is in place, they will fully announce the project and the same for the new Freddy’s project.

Caffey also said Alton made it through the COVID-19 Pandemic by showing flexibility and pivoting.

“We are excited for the future of Alton,” Caffey said.

