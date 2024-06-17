EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville wants to give a thumbs-up to the Green Thumbs in the City, and is seeking the public’s help to identify notable sites. The Edwardsville Environmental Commission is now accepting nominations for the long-running Green Thumb Awards, which recognize properties with landscaping, gardening or flowering projects that help beautify the City.

For more than two decades, this City commission, previously known as the Edwardsville Beautification and Tree Commission, has been honoring individuals, groups and businesses for giving Mother Nature a hand. Hundreds of Green Thumb Awards have been handed out since 1999 in an effort to foster neighborhood and civic pride. However, it all starts with nominations from the public, which the commission then sorts through to choose the Green Thumb Award honorees for the year.

Residential, neighborhood, commercial and civic settings can be nominated. Anyone who maintains property within Edwardsville City limits is eligible for an award (members of the commission and those who have received an award within the past five years are ineligible, however). Self-applications also are encouraged. The Green Thumb Award organizers will visit each nominated site and take photographs. They will consider the nature of the nomination (i.e. an owner-maintained garden, a professionally designed and maintained garden, or a volunteer-maintained garden).

Article continues after sponsor message

Award recipients will then be notified and receive a Green Thumb sign to post on their property for one month. Nominations are now open and will be accepted through July 31, 2024. They can be submitted in two ways:

Go online and fill out and submit a nomination form at: www.cityofedwardsville.com/greenthumb

Print a nomination form, fill it out and mail it or drop it off at Edwardsville City Hall, 118 Hillsboro Avenue, Edwardsville, Ill., 62025. The printable forms also can be found at www.cityofedwardsville.com/greenthumb.

Additional details about the Edwardsville Environmental Commission, the Green Thumb Awards and some of the recent Green Thumb Award winners can be found on the City’s website: www.cityofedwardsville.com/greenthumb

More like this: