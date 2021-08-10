ST. LOUIS - Today, the City of St. Louis announced scheduling and locations for in-person rental assistance for residents as 3,000 pending eviction cases sit on the docket in the City. The events come after a call last week for volunteers and the disbursement of aid directly to tenants.

“Keeping families in their homes and off the streets plays a key part in helping stop the spread of COVID-19 and keeping our communities safe,“ said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “Congresswoman Cori Bush fought to extend the federal eviction moratorium, and we are rolling our resources quickly to make sure families get the support they need.”

Walk-in clinics will prioritize those facing immediate eviction. In-person clinics will be hosted Monday through Saturday at the following locations starting Wednesday, August 11:

Horizon Housing

3001 Arsenal, St. Louis, MO 63118

Monday - Saturday: 9 am - noon

Wednesday & Thursday: 9 am - noon; evening clinics: 5:30 pm - 8 pm

Wohl Recreation Center

1515 N Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63113

Monday - Saturday: 9 - noon

Wednesday & Thursday: 9 am - noon; evening clinics: 5:30 pm - 8 pm

Applicants who provide required documents at the time of application will receive assistance more quickly. Individuals applying for rental assistance should bring a photo ID for the head of household, lease or documentation from their landlord, proof of St. Louis City residency and proof of financial hardship due to COVID-19. Tenants may self-attest in regards to income loss if documentation is not available. Applicants who already have a pending application should not open another at a walk-in clinic and instead should call 2-1-1 to check on its status.

Updated US Treasury guidelines will allow funds to go directly to tenants if their landlord is unwilling to participate in emergency rental assistance. In its second quarter, April 2021 - June 2021 report to the U.S. Treasury on the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), the City of St. Louis Department of Human Services (DHS) reports that more than $1.46 million had been distributed in rental and utility assistance, with nearly two-thirds going to households under 30% Area Median Income (AMI), and covering an average of six months rent. DHS estimates that as of July 31st, the amount awarded to qualified households is closer to $2.2 million.

Residents in need of rental and utility assistance should dial 2-1-1, call 800-427-4626 or email 211cares@stl.unitedway.org. Full eligibility criteria and application options can be found on the City’s website.

Mayor Jones’ American Rescue Plan direct relief proposal, facing final passage at the Board of Aldermen tomorrow, allocates an additional $12 million in rental assistance and $2.5 million in mortgage assistance for families. Earlier in the month, Mayor Jones took executive action to allocate $1.5 million in local funds to help connect families to existing housing assistance resources, expedite the application process and increase legal and mediation services.

