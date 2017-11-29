EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department has had strong response and results from the Citizen's Police Academy.

Edwardsville Police Department announced today it is accepting applications for the upcoming segment of the Citizen's Police Academy. Those interested in learning about constitutional law, rights of citizens, and the duties of law-enforcement officers are encouraged to register.

The academy is a 10-week course to be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays; the first session will start on Jan. 11, 2018.

Edwardsville Police Department Chief Jay Keeven said the purpose of this academy is to strengthen the positive relationship between the members of the Edwardsville Police Department, and the citizens they serve.

"This academy gives participants a chance to learn certain aspects of law enforcement through a 'hands on' learning environment," Keeven said. "Academy sessions will include tours, demonstrations, and practical exercises that will allow participants to experience life from a police officer’s point of view."

Article continues after sponsor message

Topics to be covered include:

Law review

Traffic/DUI enforcement

Use of force, excited delirium, crisis intervention

Firearms familiarization

Force on force/active shooter hands on exercise

Drug trends and identification

Crime scene investigation with hands on exercise

Computer crimes and identity theft

4-hour ride along

The academy is presented to adults, 21 and over, and will be limited to 20 participants. All citizens may apply, but priority will be given to Edwardsville residents on a first come, first serve basis. Upon graduation, participants will receive a shirt and certificate of completion.

If you would like to enroll in the City of Edwardsville Citizens Police Academy, please visit www.cityofedwardsville.com/police for information and to download an application.

Some portions may require physical activity. The department and staff will work to make reasonable accommodation to individuals with special needs, but cannot guarantee participation in all activities.

If you have any questions, please direct them to:

Sergeant Matt Breihan Edwardsville Police Department (618) 656-2131 Ext. 151 or mbreihan@cityofedwardsville.com

More like this: