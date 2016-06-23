EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Citizens Police Academy recently concluded a 10-week program that was another example of the Police Department working to strengthen a positive relationship with residents in the community.

A total of 13 signed up for the academy for the first time in Edwardsville Police Department’s introduction of the program to the area. The class graduation was held recently at the Edwardsville Police Department.

“Some of the other Southern Illinois Police Departments have their own citizens academy but this was the first one for Edwardsville Police,” Sgt. Matt Breihan, one of the coordinators, said. “We had 13 people from all ages, races and genders. We had a very diverse group of people.”

The class met once a week from 6 to 9 p.m. each week at the Edwardsville Police Department.

“From what I understand from the reviews, everybody loved it,” Breihan said. “We had a certain syllabus we followed. We went over things like uniforms, duty belts, weapons and introduced them to Constitutional law and educated them on rights of citizens and duties of a police officer and what they can and cannot do.“

Breihan said “lethal force” was discussed and when it was acceptable with the group.

“We explained the different styles of using fore and did an exercise where the people were given a gun belt and talked to them about the lethal option. We put a scenario with actors and some acted as bad guys and they had to respond as a police officer. We used soft air guns in the exercise.”

The Edwardsville Police Department plans to have another citizens academy in the fall.

Breihan said the officers also discussed current drug trends and gave people a first-hand exposure to what real drugs look like and common methods of using them. Computer crimes and identify theft were also discussed and how to protect a person’s identity.

“We also showed the class how we use technology and had a canine demonstration," he said. "We also visited the Madison County Jail to see how prisoners are treated, housed, fed and cared for.”

Breihan said it is important to educate the public so they know how police have to make split-second decisions and why decisions are made and officers conduct themselves in a certain way.

“There are a lot of misconceptions,” Breihan said. “In reality, police are governed by the Constitution and laws.”

A variety of officers are used throughout the discussions in their different areas of expertise.

“We make this as hands-on as we can,” Breihan said. “We don’t want to just lecture, but we want them to see law enforcement from our eyes. When they had to do the force on force, it really puts them to a test. It is pretty nerve racking and real to them to be put in those types of situations.”

The list of topics covered in the Citizens Police Academy included:

Law review

Traffic/DUI enforcement

Use of force, excited delirium, Crisis Intervention

Firearms familiarization

Force on force/active shooter hands on exercise

Drug trends and identification

Crime scene investigation with hands on exercise

Computer crimes and identity theft

4 hour ride along

