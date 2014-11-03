Is St. Louis Ready for Bike Share?

St. Louis, Mo., Nov. 3, 2014… Great Rivers Greenway is offering area residents a final opportunity to weigh in on the feasibility of a Bike Share system in St. Louis at an open house scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 13th, from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Schlafly Branch Library. (225 North Euclid Ave. at Lindell Blvd.)

For the past year, Great Rivers Greenway and partners have been studying the financial and operational feasibility of a bike share system in the region. As part of the study, they have gathered feedback from more than 1,200 citizens, along with input from the members of two advisory committees. For the Nov. 13th open house, the study is seeking citizen input on proposed service areas, membership fees, project phases and estimated use.

“We are grateful for everyone who has taken the time to share ideas and opinions about bike share systems,” says Elizabeth Simons, Great Rivers Greenway assistant project manager. “There are a lot of people who have tried bike share in other cities and have offered valuable insights about both the opportunities and possible challenges of bike share in St. Louis.”

Interested citizens are encouraged to drop by anytime between 4:30 and 7:00 pm. to learn more about bike share systems and share feedback. A duplicate presentation will occur at 5:00 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. For more information, visit www.STLBikeShare.org.

Great Rivers Greenway expects to release the final report from the study in early 2015.

About Great Rivers Greenway:

Great Rivers Greenway is a regional parks and trails district created by a vote of the people to connect St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County. The organization is making the St. Louis region an even better place to live by connecting our region with greenways to conserve natural resources, enhance our economy and improve our quality of life with more transportation and recreation options. For more information, visit www.GreatRiversGreenway.org.

