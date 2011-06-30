Alton, IL Office to Hold Celebration Event with Customers and Community

Alton , IL – On July 1, 2011, the CitiFinancial office located at 94 A Northport Dr in Alton will change its name to OneMain Financial.

Branch Manager, William Radcliffe indicates the name change will not impact the products and services customers have come to know and appreciate, stating, “We’ll continue to work with each customer, one-on-one, to find a loan option that’s right for them and be here when they need us. The new name better fits who we are and what we do.”

OneMain Financial’s Chief Executive Officer, Mary McDowell, said, “We’re excited to open our doors today as OneMain Financial, a brand we think will really connect with consumers. We’re proud of the fact that we’re able to meet our customers where, when, and how they want to be met, right here in Alton, IL.”

Mr. Radcliffe adds, it’s gratifying for me, and everyone at the branch to know we’re helping our neighbors. OneMain Financial employees include, Mary Belchik and Maleana Honke.

To celebrate the new name, the OneMain Financial Branch will hold a sweepstakes throughout the month of July. Customers and members of the community may be eligible to win a Blu-ray* player. In addition, an official launch celebration event will be held on July 13th 8:00am at 94 A Northport Drive.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I encourage customers and members of the community to stop by the branch and say hello, enjoy some light refreshments, enter the sweepstakes and learn more about OneMain Financial,” Mr. Radcliffe said.

The celebration event is free and open to the public.

*No purchase, credit application or email address necessary to enter. Prize drawing for a Panasonic Blu-ray Player, approximate retail value $108.00. OneMain Financial reserves the right to substitute a prize of at least equal value in the event of unavailability, for whatever reason, of the advertised prize. One prize will be awarded at each OneMain Financial. Chances of winning depend on numbers of ballots entered. One entry ballot per person. For an entry ballot and complete details, please visit your local OneMain Financial branch.





OneMain Financial

OneMain Financial is the premier community lender in the U.S. With more than 1,300 locations across the country OneMain Financial has been serving communities since 1912. Additional information may be found at www.onemainfinancial.com.

Citi

Citi, the leading global financial services company, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Through Citicorp and Citi Holdings, Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management. Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com or www.citi.com.

More like this: