"An incredible amount has changed in real estate over the past 30 years,'' said Dave Cisler, CEO and Managing Broker of Cisler Real Estate. "We've experienced the highs of the late 90's through the mid 2000's, the lows of the 2008 recession and the steady growth since, and have come out stronger and more experienced from it all."

Over the course of 30 years, the Cisler family’s in-depth real estate sales, appraisals and management experience along with clear market strategy, and strong partnerships have defined their success, and will continue to enforce their strong lead in the years to come. We have added our office in Litchfield full time to our market and have made it virtual in style for the safety of our staff as well as safety to our customers. The virtual office at 226 S. State Street, Litchfield is a ONE OF A KIND - technological innovation - Stop by and check it out!

“We are entrepreneurial in our way of thinking, and that’s been key to our success,” emphasized Matthew Cisler, 2nd generation of Cisler Real Estate. “I am engaged in my new career and am loving every minute. Working with new customers, first time home buyers, and our Real Estate Team has been a dream of mine”

From old friends to new, there has been a plethora of reliable people come through this office. Without any of them entering our lives, we would not be where we are today. So Thank You to those who have come and gone.

During our celebration at the Ariston Cafe in Litchfield the following Realtors were recognized:

Bronze Award - $1 Million or 15 units

Sheila Hayes

Jason Huhsman

Gold Award - $$3 Million or 35 units

Lyndel Klausing

Platinum Award - $4 Million or 45 units

Tom Daugherty

Marla Zubal

Pearl Award - $7.5 Million or 60 units

Mike Mihelcic - Top Producer

Smallest Sale

Tom Daugherty - $4,000 - 148 S Bunker Hill Rd, Shipman

Largest Sale

Marla Zubal - $560,000 - 7633 Possum Hill Rd, Worden

Rookie of the Year

Tony Aloisi

#1 Realtor Award for Towns - Five Years or More

Mt. Olive - Lyndel Klausing (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020)

Staunton - Mike Mihelcic (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)

We are looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead and continue to grow our company for the next 30 years.

