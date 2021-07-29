Cindi Means/Rosetta Brown Sponsor Big Screen Movie Night Each Saturday In August At Killion Park At Salu
ALTON - At 7 p.m. each Saturday in August there will be a special Big Screen Movie Night in James Killion Park at Salu sponsored by Cindi Means of State Farm, Alderwoman Rosetta Brown of the City of Alton.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Everyone is welcome to bring their family and lawn chairs. Rosetta said movies that everyone enjoys will be the featured attractions on the Saturdays in August.
Alderwoman Rosetta said she is very excited about the Big Screen Movie Night.
"It will be a way for everyone to enjoy something positive together," she said. "We just appreciate being able to embrace and come together as a group and I think this is a good way to do it." Free popcorn and drinks will be available while they last. Vendors are welcome and sponsorship is welcome as well. For more information, please call Rosetta Brown at 618-580-2394. Rosetta said she is doing everything she can to unite not only her Fourth Ward group together but the entire Alton community and believes the Movie Night at Killion Park at Salu will be a hit in August. She added that the weather should start to cool down in August, making the events more comfortable for families.
More like this:
Free popcorn and drinks will be available while they last. Vendors are welcome and sponsorship is welcome as well. For more information, please call Rosetta Brown at 618-580-2394.
Rosetta said she is doing everything she can to unite not only her Fourth Ward group together but the entire Alton community and believes the Movie Night at Killion Park at Salu will be a hit in August. She added that the weather should start to cool down in August, making the events more comfortable for families.