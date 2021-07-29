ALTON - At 7 p.m. each Saturday in August there will be a special Big Screen Movie Night in James Killion Park at Salu sponsored by Cindi Means of State Farm, Alderwoman Rosetta Brown of the City of Alton.

Everyone is welcome to bring their family and lawn chairs. Rosetta said movies that everyone enjoys will be the featured attractions on the Saturdays in August.



Alderwoman Rosetta said she is very excited about the Big Screen Movie Night.