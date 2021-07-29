EDWARDSVILLE - One of the more successful special parts of the Futures Tournament this past week was a Kid’s Night that about 40 youth attended at the Edwardsville High School courts.

The Kid’s Night was directed by Emily Cimarolli, who has been recognized for outstanding work this summer with the youth. For her, the Kid’s Night was just one more extension of her strong tennis instruction with youth over the summer. Cimarolli is an assistant Edwardsville boys' and girls' tennis coach and played on a scholarship at McKendree University. She is also was a Bellville Althoff Catholic High School tennis star.

“We had about 40 kids pre-K through eighth-grade and we also had a couple of our high school kids out as instructors and the kids played a bunch of games," she said. "It was a good, fun night of tennis for Kid’s Night. We had a bunch of kids who showed up throughout the community. It was a great night for tennis.”

Cimarolli said she was thankful for the Kid’s Night sponsor the Village of Glen Carbon and all the other sponsors of the Futures Tournament.

“Summer is a big-time for us,” she said of Edwardsville youth tennis. "It has been a great summer."

(All photos by Emma Lipe)

