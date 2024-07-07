EDWARDSVILLE - Among all the younger swimmers on the Summers Port Swim Club girls team this season, CiCi Stendeback, Heidi Young, and Noelle Young are among the top swimmers for the girls 9-10 age group, and in the Southwest Illinois Swimming Association relay meet, held on June 24 at Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville, the three swimmers held their own against older competition.

Stendeback and the Young sisters did well in the 13-14 150-yard breaststroke relay, coming in fourth, but having a very good time in the event of 2:47.16, also doing well in their other races.

In a joint interview conducted after one of their races, all three swimmers felt that they were performing well, and their team was also doing well.

"I think things are going really well for me, so far," Stendeback said. "I think I'm doing good in all my races."

"I like to swim a lot," Heidi Young said, "and I think I'm doing good and improving."

"I've improved a lot since my first year," Noelle Young said, "and I'm excited to continue. I think today, I'm swimming pretty well, and I'm excited."

Noelle Young joined the Sharks as a six-year-old, and has shown great improvement and confidence in herself as she's progressed in the program.

"Well, I've gone a lot faster," Noelle Young said, "and gotten more confident in my strokes, which is something that's hard for me. But I've gotten a lot better, and I can say that freestyle is my best."

"I think I've improved a lot," Heidi Young said, "because when I was first, I was doing 25s (yards). Now, I'm doing my 150-yard relays."

"I think I've improved a lot," Stendeback said, "because I have gotten a lot better at my strokes, gotten faster, and I've improved my time."

As far as hopes and goals for the remainder of the summer season, the three swimmers have all one thing in common.

"I hope we win all of our meets," Stendeback simply said.

"I hope we get first," Heidi Young said. "In SWISA, I hope we make a big move."

"I totally have to agree with CiCi," Noelle Young said. "I really want to win, but I think that racing against yourself is really important, too."

