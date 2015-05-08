Churches on the Streets in partnership with the Network of Voices Against Trafficking and Exploitation (NOVATE) is offering a free human trafficking educational workshop!

Human trafficking is a $32 billion dollar industry and affecting our nation. Come and learn how to look beneath the surface!

Date: Tuesday, May 26th

Time: 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Location:

Cornerstone Church

196 South Moreland Rd

Bethalto, IL 62010

(Be sure to park in back of the church)

Please RSVP to: churchesonthestreets@gmail.com or call Angela Valdes at 618-558-6433 by Friday, May 22nd.

For more information on Churches on the Streets go to www.churchesonthestreets.com.

