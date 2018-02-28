ALTON - March 30, 2018 marks 3 years of the passing of Charles (Chuck) Gable, who lost his battle to Melanoma Cancer. Chuck was diagnosed in February of 2012 and fought with strength and determination to beat his odds with positive support from his family and friends.

In memory of Chuck, his wife Barbara and her family, Robert and Mallory, Patrick and Whitney, and Elena are planning a golf outing at Rolling Hills Golf Course on Sunday, April 29, 2018, with proceeds going to The Barnes-Jewish Hospital Foundation for Melanoma Cancer Research. You can call Rolling Hills at (618) 466-8363 to sign up and reserve your spot. There will be a limited number of tee-times which will be starting at 10am with an optional skins game and 50/50. The $40 entry fee includes a Brat/Hot dog and a soda/draft beer. The Gable family continues to support the research for the cure of Melanoma. Donations at the outing can be made to The Barnes-Jewish Hospital Foundation for Melanoma Cancer Research.

Most people knew Chuck from A Kut Above Barber shop where he was co-owner and barber with Bruce Childress for over 40 years. Chuck also was a real estate agent at RE/Max Express for 12 years. When he wasn’t working, he was outside. He loved golfing, boating, skiing, and yard work. Family and friends would say, “he is the only guy who would cut his grass whether it needed it or not.” Chuck loved people and seemed to never meet a stranger. He always had a story to tell or a joke to share and always a listening ear for everyone.

Come enjoy a day of golf, love, and laughter in remembrance of Chuck and help support the research to end Melanoma Cancer!

