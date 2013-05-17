Alton Memorial Hospital is the site a six-week chronic disease self-management program called “Living a Healthy Life” conducted by OASIS. The program will be on six consecutive Thursdays beginning May 23, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in the Reference Library on the lower level of the AMH Duncan Wing.

“Living a Healthy Life” is for those with chronic conditions such as heart disease, arthritis, diabetes, asthma, bronchitis, emphysema or others. It is taught in a small group workshop format by OASIS- trained health facilitators.

Article continues after sponsor message

A fun and practical program, this course helps people with ongoing health conditions overcome daily challenges and maintain active, fulfilling lives. Throughout the program, people develop the skills they need to help themselves. They gain confidence and motivation to manage their health, and feel more positive about their lives. “Living a Healthy Life” incorporates cognitive symptom management; effective communication with family, friends, and health professionals; regular physical activity for physical and emotional health; future planning skills; maintaining a healthy weight and meal planning; and sleep and medication management.

Call 800-392-0936 to register. Participants must commit to the six weekly sessions. A $10 fee includes a comprehensive manual and relaxation CD to keep.

More like this: