GRANITE CITY - In honor of former Granite City High School and Grigsby Intermediate School Social Worker Christy Dawson, Grigsby will be celebrating its Second Annual Christy Dawson Kindness Week on April 24-28, 2023.

Dawson passed away on March 31, 2021 after a battle with cancer.

To ensure Dawson's legacy of kindness lives on, Grigsby has a week planned with fun events for students and staff:

Monday - Be Kind to the Environment

Wear brown, green or Earth Day shirt

Pick up trash, plant flowers, make a birdhouse

Walk more, drive less

Make a craft with recycled materials

Tuesday - Be Kind to animals

Wear a shirt with an animal on it or animal print

Make toys to donate to a pet shelter

Help care for your pet

Learn and educate others how our trash affects animals

Wednesday - Be Kind to Self

Exercise for 15 minutes

Avoid complaining

List 5 things you are thankful for

Learn how to meditate or do yoga today

Thursday - Be Kind to Family

Help with dishes without being asked

Make a card or note for someone in your home and leave it on their pillow

Thank your grownups for all they do for you

Friday - Be Kind to Others

Wear purple or a Kindness shirt

Make a card with the words below encouraging more acts of kindness

Give a sincere thanks to the school cooks and cafeteria ladies

Pick up your trash so that the custodians don’t have too. Write a note to them on your white board.

Compliment someone

Finish bringing in food for the drive

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

