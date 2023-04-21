Christy Dawson Kindness Week Set For April 24-28
GRANITE CITY - In honor of former Granite City High School and Grigsby Intermediate School Social Worker Christy Dawson, Grigsby will be celebrating its Second Annual Christy Dawson Kindness Week on April 24-28, 2023.
Dawson passed away on March 31, 2021 after a battle with cancer.
To ensure Dawson's legacy of kindness lives on, Grigsby has a week planned with fun events for students and staff:
Monday - Be Kind to the Environment
- Wear brown, green or Earth Day shirt
- Pick up trash, plant flowers, make a birdhouse
- Walk more, drive less
- Make a craft with recycled materials
Tuesday - Be Kind to animals
- Wear a shirt with an animal on it or animal print
- Make toys to donate to a pet shelter
- Help care for your pet
- Learn and educate others how our trash affects animals
Wednesday - Be Kind to Self
- Exercise for 15 minutes
- Avoid complaining
- List 5 things you are thankful for
- Learn how to meditate or do yoga today
Thursday - Be Kind to Family
- Help with dishes without being asked
- Make a card or note for someone in your home and leave it on their pillow
- Thank your grownups for all they do for you
Friday - Be Kind to Others
- Wear purple or a Kindness shirt
- Make a card with the words below encouraging more acts of kindness
- Give a sincere thanks to the school cooks and cafeteria ladies
- Pick up your trash so that the custodians don’t have too. Write a note to them on your white board.
- Compliment someone
- Finish bringing in food for the drive
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
