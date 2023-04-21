GRANITE CITY - In honor of former Granite City High School and Grigsby Intermediate School Social Worker Christy Dawson, Grigsby will be celebrating its Second Annual Christy Dawson Kindness Week on April 24-28, 2023.

Dawson passed away on March 31, 2021 after a battle with cancer.

To ensure Dawson's legacy of kindness lives on, Grigsby has a week planned with fun events for students and staff:

Monday - Be Kind to the Environment

  • Wear brown, green or Earth Day shirt
  • Pick up trash, plant flowers, make a birdhouse
  • Walk more, drive less
  • Make a craft with recycled materials

Tuesday - Be Kind to animals

  • Wear a shirt with an animal on it or animal print
  • Make toys to donate to a pet shelter
  • Help care for your pet
  • Learn and educate others how our trash affects animals

Wednesday - Be Kind to Self

  • Exercise for 15 minutes
  • Avoid complaining
  • List 5 things you are thankful for
  • Learn how to meditate or do yoga today

Thursday - Be Kind to Family

  • Help with dishes without being asked
  • Make a card or note for someone in your home and leave it on their pillow
  • Thank your grownups for all they do for you

Friday - Be Kind to Others

  • Wear purple or a Kindness shirt
  • Make a card with the words below encouraging more acts of kindness
  • Give a sincere thanks to the school cooks and cafeteria ladies
  • Pick up your trash so that the custodians don’t have too. Write a note to them on your white board.
  • Compliment someone
  • Finish bringing in food for the drive

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

