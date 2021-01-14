ALTON - National apparel retailer Christopher & Banks today announced it has filed for bankruptcy protection and says it could close all stores amid COVID-19, including the Alton store at 116 Alton Square in the mall.

Christopher & Banks, which caters to women over 40, is the latest clothing chain to file for bankruptcy protection amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Minneapolis-based company announced Thursday it filed for Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

The company said it launched a "store closing and liquidation process" and "is in active discussion with potential buyers" for the sale of its online business and related assets.

