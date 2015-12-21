Christmas Wonderland lights up season Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Hear the sleigh bells jingle and see three million lights twinkle amongst a beautiful winter backdrop at Rock Spring Park’s Christmas Wonderland. Back for another year to warm the hearts and holiday spirits of families and friends, the park is lighting the way to another illuminating holiday season through Sunday, Dec. 27. The display is open Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and is located at 2100 College Ave, Alton.



Alton’s Grandpa Gang organizes and designs the Christmas spectacular of cascading lights, tunnels and displays known as Christmas Wonderland. This year, the group of retirees and volunteers, went to work in the fall hanging lights in the park and sprucing up the festive light displays for the season.



Each evening, the park sparkles against the night sky with millions of glistening lights, all hung by volunteers and the “gang.” Christmas Wonderland warms the hearts and helps families and friends capture the holiday spirit. The Grandpa Gang doesn’t stop at simply decorating the park for the holiday lights festival. They also take time to give back to the community with a portion of the attraction’s seasonal revenue donated to local charities.



Every night through Dec. 27 visitors can turn off their headlights and let the holiday displays carry them through the magical scene of Christmas Wonderland. This year there will be a new lights display of Frozen, an updated display of Snoopy and the 25 Days of Christmas display has been refurbished. Even a few of Alton’s historical figures visit, including displays of Robert Wadlow, the World’s Tallest Man, placing the star on the Christmas tree and the legendary Piasa Bird carrying a bag of gifts for the kids.



To complete the magical scene, carriage rides will be available Saturdays and Sunday on a first come, first serve basis with advance reservations. The cost of carriage rides is $30 for the first person and $5 for each additional. Reservations for carriage rides can be made by calling Black Tie Carriage Company and Kris Mooney at (217) 242-1104 or Jason Clark at (217) 430-9404.



Have you been naughty or nice this year? Santa will be ready nightly to hear your Christmas wish list. Pictures with Santa are $5, or you can bring your own camera for a free photo.



For vehicles entering Christmas Wonderlands, the suggested donation is $7 for cars and small vans or $1 per person for vehicles holding more than 10 people. For more information on Christmas Wonderland, call 1-800-258-6645 or go to www.VisitAlton.com/Wonderland. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip