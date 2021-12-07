EDWARDSVILLE − The Trinity Lutheran Ministries CHRISTmas Ugly Sweater 5K is back. This year’s 5K race will be held with a start time of 9 a.m. Saturday, December 11, at Trinity Lutheran Ministries, at 600 Water Street in Edwardsville.

Proceeds from the race will once again benefit local charities.

The race should not only get competitors and their families in the Christmas spirit with the sweater attire but also there will be a wonderland of Christmas music and decorations. The race will feature an ugly Christmas sweater competition, hot chocolate and cookies at the finish line, and a photo booth before and after the race.

All race participants will be chip-timed by Final Lap Race Management. Medals are provided to all runners who participate in the race.

The sweater contest will be held after the race, with prizes awarded to the participants judged in the following categories: Ugliest Sweater, Most Christmas Spirit, and Best Group Sweater Theme (groups of four or more).

A portion of the race registration fees will benefit the Glen-Ed Food Pantry and Edwardsville Neighbors. Last year, both organizations were presented with a $1,000 check. There will also be a canned goods collection at the race, so runners are encouraged to contribute. In past years, more than 450 pounds of canned goods were collected at the event.

Plaques will be given to the top male and female finishers and medals to the top three finishers in each of the following age categories: 9 and under, 10-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-50, and 60 and older.

Race packet pickup will be available the day before and the morning of the race. The registration fee is $30, which includes a long-sleeve shirt and a swag bag Special group/family prices are available to groups of 4 or more.

For questions or more information, please visit:

https://tinyurl.com/ChristmasSweater5K

or call (618) 656-2918.

