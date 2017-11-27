WOOD RIVER - It is unfortunate, but apparently someone has stolen several Christmas trees from the Alt-Wood Christmas Tree lot.

Wood River Police are currently investigating the matter.

The beautiful Christmas trees would have found their way into someone's home, without the theft and are a part of what Alt-Wood Christmas Tree had to offer for this holiday season. Anyone with information regarding this incident please contact the police department (618) 251-3114) and ask for Officer Greene.

