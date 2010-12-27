December 27, 2010 – Undecorated Christmas trees can be dropped off for recycling at the following parks:

Milton-parking lot

Northside-parking lot

James H. Killion Park at Salu-Locust Street parking lot

Haskell-12 th Street side yard

Street side yard Riverview-sunken garden

There is no curbside pickup of Christmas trees for recycling. Christmas trees can be dropped off until the end of January.

