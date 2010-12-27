Christmas Tree Drop Off Sites
December 27, 2010 2:31 PM
December 27, 2010 – Undecorated Christmas trees can be dropped off for recycling at the following parks:
- Milton-parking lot
- Northside-parking lot
- James H. Killion Park at Salu-Locust Street parking lot
- Haskell-12th Street side yard
- Riverview-sunken garden
There is no curbside pickup of Christmas trees for recycling. Christmas trees can be dropped off until the end of January.
