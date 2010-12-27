December 27, 2010 – Undecorated Christmas trees can be dropped off for recycling at the following parks:

  • Milton-parking lot
  • Northside-parking lot
  • James H. Killion Park at Salu-Locust Street parking lot
  • Haskell-12th Street side yard
  • Riverview-sunken garden

There is no curbside pickup of Christmas trees for recycling.  Christmas trees can be dropped off until the end of January.

