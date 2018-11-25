WOOD RIVER - As the gift-giving season approaches local shoppers hit Ferguson Avenue in Wood River for Small Business Saturday.

Article continues after sponsor message

The entire city got involved encouraging consumers to shop local with the Wood River Library being the welcome center where reusable shop small tote bags were available as long as a free magic show with Chris Carpunky.

Founded by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday is celebrated each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to help highlight the importance of supporting local businesses. This year's participating businesses included: Marcie and Co. Family Hair Care, Von Dell Gallery and Studios, Country Meadows Antiques, Cleary’s Boots and Shoes, Riverbend Resale, Kristen’s Hair Studio, Meyer Jewelry Studio, The Almost Famous Boutique, Sandi’s Costumes, Fabrics and Alterations, and Rustic Roots.

More like this: