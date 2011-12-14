Christmas Service at First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church, 4th and Alby Streets, Alton will have Christmas Eve with its sister church, 12th Street Presbyterian, at 7PM.
On Christmas Day at 9:45 Greg Fletcher will present special music prior to the service at 10AM. The celebration will include carols, musical offering by the choirs, and Holy Communion. Call 465-3592 for further information. Children are invited ot worship with their families, but nursery service is available.
