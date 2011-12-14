First Presbyterian Church, 4th and Alby Streets, Alton will have Christmas Eve with its sister church, 12th Street Presbyterian, at 7PM.

On Christmas Day at 9:45 Greg Fletcher will present special music prior to the service at 10AM. The celebration will include carols, musical offering by the choirs, and Holy Communion. Call 465-3592 for further information. Children are invited ot worship with their families, but nursery service is available.

