Taylor and Lily Freer are ready to host their 4th annual Christmas in July event benefitting the United Way’s Community Christmas. Tomorrow, July 26, the young ladies will serve sloppy joe’s, chips and cold soft drinks to all who attend. Use your imagination to think joyful Christmas thoughts while reaching out to help children who may have never had a happy Christmas.

You will be surprised who you see there; old friends, new friends and of course Taylor and Lily! Come for the food, come for the blessings, and come to socialize – just so you show up.

By the way, there will be door prizes and a raffle.

The event starts on Friday at 10:30am and ends at 1:30pm

Freer Auto Body is located at 4512 N Alby Road in Godfrey

Call (618) 466-6151

Merry Christmas!

