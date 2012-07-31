Taylor and Lilly Freer never stopped moving among the tables full of guests attending the third annual Christmas in July lunch to benefit the United Way's Community Christmas. The charismatic young ladies, assisted by many, hosted a delightful Sloppy-Joe luncheon in one of our air-conditioned garages.

DuPont donated a two-day trip to Holiday World which was raffled. Taylor, Lilly, and the Freer family would like to congratulate the winner of the raffle: Lisa and Robert Kercher of Alton (send us a postcard!)

The event netted $6,000.00 for the United Way's Community Christmas which will go a long way toward putting smiles on faces during the Christmas season of families that are less fortunate and in need.

From the entire team of family, friends, and employees we would give our heartfelt thanks to all who participated to make the event a success!

Sincerely and with Blessings,

The Freer Family

