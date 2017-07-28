ALTON - Freer Auto Body held the ninth annual Christmas in July fundraiser to raise money for Community Christmas on Friday at lunchtime.

After raising several thousand dollars in the past Freer Auto Body always aims higher every year to help those in need.

With everything being donated for the event all of the proceeds are able to go directly to the United Way's Community Christmas, and with such success in the past, 140 pounds of hamburger were used for sloppy joes in anticipation of the huge crowd today.

"The first one they raised $2,500, last year they raised $34,000," Margaret Freer said. "All of the money is used for Community Christmas, buying items for needy families at Christmas time.

"I cannot believe the generosity of this community. They collected $39,152.78 and we still have a couple donations coming in. It was truly a remarkable and fun day. The kids did an awesome job. We are so pleased and can only imagine the number of kids that will have a nice Christmas because of this effort."

Seller prize winners were:

Laura Robinson won the Michael Kors Combo; Stacy Ortiz Cardinal tickets; Rachel Waters Cardinal tickets; Jen Schrimpf, Michael Kors purse; and Martha Schultz Cardinals tickets.

Raffle winners are:

Disney trip - Mike Reese.

Cash - Jane Saale, $2,000, who most generously donated back to Community Christmas.

The Cardinal Green Seats were won by James Gregory.

Fox tickets/limo/gift certificate - Blake Schrump.

Teeth whitening donated by Dr. John Houseman was won by Cindy Smalley.

Margaret Freer said the event sprouted from an idea that Taylor Freer had nine years ago and has continued to grow.

"She gets her friends to come and help and we serve lunch, sell raffle tickets and they raise a lot of money," Margaret said. "So it's kids helping kids. These kids are great. They work hard. They look forward to this every year."

Taylor said the idea came up after her uncle, David, had died in a tragic car crash.

"That was his favorite thing to do, was give back," Taylor said. "So one day I just took my piggy bank up to my grandma and I'm like I want to give back."

Carrie Freer said that Taylor's original idea was open a lemonade stand and over the years turned into what it is today.

"She actually wanted to have a lemonade sale up at the top of the hill," Carrie said. "She was going to use her money to start it and then evolved into this. That obviously wouldn't be safe on Ably so we came up with this idea, we can do that but let's do some sloppy joes too."

"We couldn't just sell sloppy joes," Margaret added. "It's not the Freer way. And they are the best sloppy joes in town."

In addition to the sloppy joe lunch the event also includes a raffle, cheesecake and cookies donated from The Cookie Factory.

The Freers said they can't thank everyone enough for helping to make the fund raiser what it is today.

"Thank you so much for helping and participating," Taylor said. "Without you guys it just wouldn't happen. It takes more of the community to help than us.

"We love this community."

