ALTON - Resurrection Lutheran Church, ELCA, announces in-person and live-streamed 2021 Christmas Eve worship for 2021.

The service will begin at 6:30 pm, and worshipers are encouraged to arrive early for seating. Masks are required at all times.

Music for worship is led by RLC organist and Music Director Ken Rueter. The service will include guest musicians Stephanie Tillman, Sam Tillman and Elyse Tillman on Cello; Diego Diaz on Violin; and Victor Gonzalez, visiting Baritone from Mexico. Resurrection’s Choir will also sing. Music to be performed will include ‘Carol of the Bells’, ‘O Holy Night’, ‘Ave Maria’, and “Silent Night” by candlelight.

Diego Diaz comes from Puebla, Mexico, and has performed previously at Resurrection. As a college student in St. Louis, he studied with Julia Sakharova, violinist with the prestigious Arianna String Quartet. Diego has performed in many international events such as the Tibor Varga Music Festival in Switzerland, Alfredo de Saint Malo Music Festival in Panama, and the Arianna Chamber Music Festival in St Louis Missouri (2016 & 2018). He has also studied with professors from the Julliard School of Music

Victor Gonzalez also comes from Puebla, Mexico. Victor studied at the Higher Institute of Music in Puebla, and now teaches at the Pacelli Music University, where he is a choral conductor, and also teaches at the National Institute of the Arts in Tlaxcala. In 2014, Mr. Gonzalez visited several Italian cities singing with “Via del Concerti,” the Italian Academy. In 2015 he represented Mexico in the “Teatro del Lago” academy in Santiago, Chile. In 2016, he participated in the World Youth Choir in Germany, Brussels, and Switzerland. He was invited again in 2018 where he sang in China and Inner Mongolia. In 2019, he took his choir to the Santiago of Cuba Choral Festival.

Stephanie Tillman is a cellist, pianist, and soprano singer, currently living in Urbana IL. She is a 2019 Augustana College graduate with a degree in English and a minor in Music and French. She will graduate on December 17th, 2021 with a Master of Library and Information Science from the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana. She is a cellist with the Parkland College Orchestra, and a musician and singer for St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church and Campus Center in Champaign, IL.

Sam Tillman is a cellist, composer, and baritone/bass singer, currently living in Urbana IL. He is a 2021 Truman State University graduate with a degree in Cello Performance. He is a cellist with the Parkland College Orchestra, and a musician and singer for St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church and Campus Center in Champaign, Illinois.

Elyse Tillman is a cellist for the Alton Symphony, and a Board Member for the Alton Youth Symphony.

Resurrection Lutheran is a congregation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, and is located at 2711 Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey, Illinois, at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and West Delmar Avenue. The Church is wheelchair-accessible, provides hearing support devices, and has ample parking. The church office phone # is 618-466-2788. Pastor Len Hoffmann is the presiding pastor and preacher.

This service will also be streamed live on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/resurrectiongodfrey/

Information can be found at the Church’s website: http://resurectionlutherangodfrey.org

