Alton, Illinois, October 27, 2011 – For the third year in a row, Enjoy Church is proud to present “Christmas Eve and Other Stories: a Tribute to Trans-Siberian Orchestra”. Three performances of this acclaimed Christmas season spectacular will be held in the St. Louis area: in O’Fallon, Illinois at the O’Fallon Township High School Milburn Campus Auditorium, located at 650 Milburn School Road on Friday, December 9 at 7:30 pm; and in Alton, Illinois at the Enjoy Church Alton Campus, located at 3303 Homer Adams Parkway on Sunday, December 11 at 6:30 pm and on Wednesday, December 14 at 7:05 pm. Admission is free for all performances.

According to Pastor Daren Carstens, Enjoy Church is using the tribute concerts as a way to reach out to those in our community that would like to take in a night of world-class entertainment, but might otherwise never step foot inside a church. The concerts will also be a tool to help kick off the church’s “Do Something” ministry, through which Enjoy Church will provide volunteer services to the communities that it serves. One such example of this community service is an additional performance of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra tribute concert to be held exclusively for the families that live and work at Scott Air Force Base just outside of O’Fallon, Illinois. This special performance is a way for the church to thank the men and women of the military by providing them with some free Christmas season entertainment.

For more information about Enjoy Church or the upcoming concerts, email info@enjoychurch.tv, or call Enjoy Church at (618) 465-5433.

