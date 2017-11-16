EDWARDSVILLE - Take a journey to Christmas past as the 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House ushers in the holiday season with the Christmas Candlelight Tours, November 24 & 25 from 6-9 p.m.

A variety of festivities are planned for the two night event. Col. Stephenson will delight children of all ages with a telling of the famous 1822 poem A Visit from St. Nicholas (also known as Twas the Night before Christmas) at 7:00 pm both nights.

Music from the restored 1820 pianoforte is a favorite feature that encourages guests to become an interactive participant through song. Baking gingerbread in the kitchen offers up scrumptious smells and tastes sure to revive childhood memories. The dining room transforms into a dance floor offering an opportunity to learn a simple country dance.

Article continues after sponsor message

Take a seat at the gaming table in the tavern to play a hand in a popular 19th century card game known as Whist. Father Christmas, dressed in his traditional fur trimmed green robe, is planning to attend as well as his troublesome brother Rupert.

Historical interpreters will be on hand to answer questions as guests take a self-guided tour through the traditionally decorated rooms. And, after the tour, guests can enjoy a cup of hot wassail and a tasty Christmas treat by a cozy fire in the tavern.

The admission fee is $10 for adults, $5 for children (6-12 years), and five years old and under are admitted free of charge. The 1820 Col Benjamin Stephenson House is a not-for-profit organization.

Funds generated through this event will be used to develop educational programs in 2018. The 1820 Colonel Benjamin Stephenson is located at 409 South Buchanan Street, Edwardsville, Illinois.

Please call the Stephenson House at (618) 692-1818 if you have questions or need further information. Tickets are available online at www.stephensonhouse.org or through the museum gift shop. The house will be closed during the day, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, to prepare for the evening tours.

More like this: